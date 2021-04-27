DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

