DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $43.42 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

