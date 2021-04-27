Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 298 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$117.09 during trading on Tuesday. 27,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

