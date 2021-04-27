Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

