Diligent Investors LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. 38,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,275. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

