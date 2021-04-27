Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. 66,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

