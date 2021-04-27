Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,317. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

