Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 132,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 149,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 14,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.