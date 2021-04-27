Diligent Investors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,695,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000.

STLA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

