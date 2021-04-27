Diligent Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,386. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

