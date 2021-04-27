Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

