Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 561,857 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

