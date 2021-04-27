Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cactus by 11,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

