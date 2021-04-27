Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 165,955 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Shaw Communications worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 866,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

