Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,272 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.33% of The York Water worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The York Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The York Water by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The York Water by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $660.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.