Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 181,185 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.58% of The Marcus worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $654.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,970.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

