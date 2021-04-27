Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

Shares of DISCB stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

