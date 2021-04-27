DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 9676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

