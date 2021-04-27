Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Diversey had issued 46,153,846 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $692,307,690 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DSEY stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

