Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

