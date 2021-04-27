Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $470.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

