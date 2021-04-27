Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Donut has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $165,999.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.