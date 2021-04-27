Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

