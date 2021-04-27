Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

