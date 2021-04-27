Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

NYSE DVD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 23,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.