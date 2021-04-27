Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.92 on Tuesday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.