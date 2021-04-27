DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

