DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.15.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.92.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.