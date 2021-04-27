Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

DYNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,404. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

