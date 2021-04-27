Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DX opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

