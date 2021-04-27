EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,214. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

