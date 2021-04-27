eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

EBAY opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

