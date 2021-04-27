Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $73.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.28.

EKSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

