Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 4,810,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

