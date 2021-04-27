Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.43 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Insiders sold a total of 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504 over the last 90 days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

