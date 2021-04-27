Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 187.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

