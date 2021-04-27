EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Critical Contrast

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EMCORE alerts:

54.3% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EMCORE and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than EMCORE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 2.19 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -27.29 Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 18.53 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84% Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74%

Summary

EMCORE beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.