Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 589,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,732. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $137.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

