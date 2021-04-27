Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. 30,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

