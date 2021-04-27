Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

