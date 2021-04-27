Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

