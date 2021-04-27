Energycoin Price Hits $0.0019 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $228,555.48 and approximately $27.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036845 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00027086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008905 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

