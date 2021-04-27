Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.94).

ENGI stock opened at €12.50 ($14.70) on Monday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.16 and its 200-day moving average is €12.34.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

