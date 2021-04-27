EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.