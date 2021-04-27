EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

