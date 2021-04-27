Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

