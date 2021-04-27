Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.