Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 835,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.