Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Entravision Communications worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EVC stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $333.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

