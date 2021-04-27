EOSDT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $368,403.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $368,403.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.